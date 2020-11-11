Five lucky winners could each receive certificates worth $100 to spend at local businesses as part of the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Open House, held on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13 and 14.
According to a chamber news release, shoppers may register for the giveaway at each of the more than 40 participating businesses. The open house event features businesses throughout Bolivar and the surrounding area, as well as more businesses partnering in a special showcase at the Bolivar First Christian Church.
"So many people plan their shopping around this weekend for all the great deals,” chamber president Bobbie McKnight said in the release. “The possibility of winning part of the Christmas Cash Giveaway makes shopping local this weekend even better.”
The giveaway is a part of the Chamber’s annual Christmas Open House Weekend, which the release said aims to acquaint shoppers with gift ideas and early shopping incentives.
“The more participating stores they visit, the more opportunities they have to enter,” the release stated.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible to enter, the release stated. No purchase is necessary, and people do not have to be present to win.
"Remember to enter the drawing at each participating business you visit," McKnight said in the release.
The chamber also reminded shoppers to follow safe shopping practices, including wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing their hands.
“Our merchants are trying very hard to keep their locations safe places to shop while continuing with holiday traditions and we want to support these wonderful stores that support our communities as well,” McKnight said in the release. “We’ll just be wise and do it safely this year.”
According to the release, the cash certificates are good through December and can be spent at any of the participating businesses.
Businesses participating in the Christmas Showcase and cash giveaway include Blissful Beauty, Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant - Bobbie McKnight, Botanica Basics Handmade Soaps, Paparazzi - Debbie Boothe, Grandma G’s, HBell Scent Co., Independent Chalk Couture Designer - Regina Turner, Inlow Imprints - Emily Inlow, Ironwood Greenhouse, Jordan Essentials - Barb Cogswell, Me and Mrs. Jones, Nana’s Kettle Korn, Primarily Primitive, Rachel’s Nail Styles - Rachel Wallenbeck Independent Color Street Stylist, Soley Jane, Sunshine and Wine Boutique, Tam Design’s, Thirty-One Gifts - Mary Ann Butler, Tupperware - Tressa Beier, Usborne Books & More - Ayra Hoffman and Young Living Essential Oils - Karrie Ingram.
For more information, call the chamber at 326-4118, email info@bolivarchamber.com or visit bolivarchamber.com or facebook.com/bolivarchamber.
Elf hunt
During the open house, the Downtown Bolivar Association will sponsor an kids elf hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
Kids 12 and under are invited to help round up Santa’s elves.
To get started, stop in at the “elf station" located in Art Sync Gallery & Gift Shop to pick up a scavenger list. Then, find the location of all the elves scattered around downtown and bring the list back to the gallery to enter a drawing for prize packages.
Bolivar Christmas Parade
The Bolivar Christmas Parade will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
This year’s theme is “Be thankful for Christmas.”
Entry forms for floats, bands, equestrians and vehicles are available at bolivarchamber.org under the events and meetings tab. Entry deadline is Saturday, Dec. 5.
Cash prizes will be awarded for floats, and ribbons will be presented to equestrian entries.
According to the chamber, the only Santa in the parade is the official Chamber Santa, and no others are allowed. Giveaways must be kid-friendly and, for the safety of children, any hard giveaways, including hard candy, should be handed — not thrown — to the crowd.
“The Bolivar City Police Department requests no throwing items for the safety of those watching the parade,” a chamber description reads. “Risky driving behavior will be ticketed by the police.”
Light the Park
Light the Park Christmas displays at Dunnegan Memorial Park will open the evening after Thanksgiving and remain up through the end of December.
According to the chamber, dhe drive-thru display is free of charge, but local not-for-profit organizations collect donations each night at the park entrance.
For more information call 326-4118 or visit facebook.com/bolivarchamber.
Red Kettle Bell ringing
Community Outreach Ministries and The Salvation Army will dust off the red kettles this month in preparation for their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.
According to a COM news release, money raised through the campaign is used by COM to help local families with needs including rent, utilities, transportation, medication and more throughout the year. In 2020, COM used this funding to assist 197 families with emergency needs in Polk County, the release stated.
The first day of the public Kettle Campaign will be Friday, Nov. 27, and the campaign will continue through Christmas Eve. Donations can also be accepted online at bolivarcom.org/bellringing.
COM is currently recruiting volunteers to ring the bells at Bolivar’s Wal-Mart and Wood’s Supermarket. Those interested may sign up for shifts on COM’s website.
According to the release, there are 432 total shifts to fill in order to offer the best chance to meet the fundraising goal of $28,000.
For more information, contact Micah Titterington at info@bolivarcom.org or 326-2769.
SYC sign-ups underway
Sign-up for this year’s Polk County Christian Social Ministries’ Share Your Christmas will run each Monday and Wednesday through Dec. 7. A few Saturdays will be planned, as well.
Distribution will be Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 16-17, and will be drive-through only. A waiting room will not be available.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, PCCSM will follow the rule of wearing a mask, social distancing if at all possible and frequent hand washing/sanitizing. These rules have been in effect at the PCCSM Clothing Center, according to a news release.
The group plans to try to keep the number waiting inside to sign up to five and asks that no children come.
The application form is available at Salvation Army/COM and OACAC. It can be filled out and dropped by the center or mailed in. For more information, call PCCSM at 326-7179 or visit the “Share Your Christmas – Polk Co., MO” Facebook page.
