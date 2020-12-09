Christmas cheer was on full display at the annual Pleasant Hope Christmas Parade — complete with carols, cars, candy and costumes — on Saturday, Dec. 5.
And, locals will have another chance to get out and show their holiday spirit at the upcoming Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
The parade is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
This year’s theme is “Be thankful for Christmas.”
Cash prizes will be awarded for floats, and ribbons will be presented to equestrian entries.
According to the chamber, COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. The chamber says it has been in discussion with Polk County Health Center and the City of Bolivar. It is asking people who are viewing the parade to spread out to socially distance and wear masks.
The chamber said individuals passing out candy during the parade have also been asked to wear gloves.
Individuals who are not feeling well or who do not feel comfortable attending can view the parade live online via citylinktv.com/channel/bolivar-liberators. The parade will also be broadcast via radio on Your Country 99. And, of course, find photos from the day in an upcoming issue of the BH-FP.
While the tradition might look a bit different this year, the chamber says it believes the event will remain a safe way to bring the community some much needed holiday cheer.
Find more information about the parade on the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Christmas at the ranch
Simply Loved Boutique will host a Christmas shopping event at The Pitchfork Restaurant, south of Bolivar, featuring boutique clothing, home decor, handmade items and home baked goods on Thursday, Dec. 10.
Message the organizer’s Facebook page to register as a vendor.
Grinch painting
Fired Up Pottery and Events will hold a Grinch canvas painting class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.
Cost is $25, plus tax, and participants are asked to call or message the business’ Facebook page to reserve a spot.
Storytime with Santa
What kind of stories does Santa Claus tell? Local kids can find out at the Bolivar High School JAG Storytime with Santa event from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 15 and 17, at the high school.
Children will enjoy a story and photo with Santa, followed by a cookie and hot chocolate with Mrs. Claus before playing games in Santa's Village.
The event is free for children 10 and younger. To register, visit bit.ly/2URboBn.
Donations are accepted.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed.
For more information, email stucker@bolivarschools.org.
Polar pictures
Area kids can get a free picture in front of a Christmas backdrop at the Polk County Library in Bolivar from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18-19.
Free craft kits are included with each picture.
Open Hearts drive thru
The Open Hearts United Methodist Church in Bolivar will present “O Holy Night,” a Christmas Eve drive-thru event, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24.
The event will feature a drive-thru of the church’s parking lot, featuring caroling, a live nativity scene, Scripture, ornaments and optional communion.
Light the Park
Light the Park Christmas displays at Dunnegan Memorial Park opened last month and will remain up through the end of December.
It’s the 17th year of the event, per the chamber.
According to the chamber, the drive-thru display — scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly — is free of charge, but local not-for-profit organizations will collect donations each night at the park entrance.
In 2019, more than $13,000 was raised for the participating organizations, according to the chamber’s Judy Ross.
“Thanks to a grant from the Bolivar Area Community Foundation and other generous donors, this year’s event will feature more displays and additional lights,” Ross said in a news release. “Visitors may also tune their radios to a specific setting to listen to Christmas music and messages while driving through the park.”
A calendar of participating organizations, and the night their group will collect donations, is available on the chamber’s Facebook page and at bolivarchamber.com.
For more information, call 326-4118 or visit facebook.com/bolivarchamber.
Red Kettle Bell ringing
Community Outreach Ministries and The Salvation Army are out at local businesses for their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.
According to a COM news release, money raised through the campaign is used by COM to help local families with needs, including rent, utilities, transportation, medication and more throughout the year. In 2020, COM used this funding to assist 197 families with emergency needs in Polk County, the release stated.
The first day of the public Kettle Campaign was Friday, Nov. 27, and the campaign will continue through Christmas Eve. Donations can also be accepted online at bolivarcom.org/bellringing.
COM is currently recruiting volunteers to ring the bells at Bolivar’s Walmart and Wood’s Supermarket. Those interested may sign up for shifts on COM’s website.
According to the release, there are 432 total shifts to fill in order to offer the best chance to meet the fundraising goal of $28,000.
For more information, contact Micah Titterington at info@bolivarcom.org or 326-2769.
SYC Angel Trees up
The angel trees, which benefit Polk County Christian Social Ministries’ Share Your Christmas, are up in several stores throughout Polk County.
To participate, choose an angel or angels, purchase the request listed on the angel and take it back to the store where the angel was picked. The request on the angel is what the parent gave when signing up, the release noted.
Distribution for the event will be Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 16-17, and will be drive-through only. A waiting room will not be available.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, PCCSM will follow the rule of wearing a mask, social distancing if at all possible and frequent hand washing/sanitizing.
These rules have been in effect at the PCCSM Clothing Center, according to a news release. The group plans to try to keep the number waiting inside to sign up to five and asks that no children come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.