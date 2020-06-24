City considers intersection improvements

City leaders are taking a serious look at a congested intersection thanks to the help of the Missouri Department of Transportation and an offer of assistance from a local property owner.
In the Thursday, June 11, Bolivar board of aldermen meeting, Planning and Zoning Administrator Sydney Allen presented the board with findings from a recent study of the area where South Albany Avenue meets South Springfield Avenue and Buffalo Road.
She said the city partnered with CFS Engineers to develop potential improvement plans through a MoDOT Transportation Engineering Assistance Program grant, which funds traffic studies for non-MoDOT roadways causing concerns for cities.
“That intersection has also been a standing priority on our district-wide transportation advisory committee list,” Allen said. “So, it’s something that’s been talked about in other meetings on a regional basis, as well.”
Allen said CFS looked at problems with the location’s traffic congestion, intersection hazards, parking lot access, vehicle and pedestrian conflicts, sidewalks and storm water drainage.
The engineering company developed two improvement concepts, Allen said.
“Concept one would be to turn Albany into a one-way street,” she said. “It would go northbound and then at Maupin, it would turn back into a two-way street.”
This option also would feature a 6-foot-wide sidewalk on the east side of the street, a fence on the west side, new curbs, a new parking configuration and additional green space.
“One of the biggest, I think, factors of this concept is that most of the work, if not all of it, could be completed by city staff,” Allen said.
The project would cost around $237,840, according to the design concept in the meeting packet.
Concept two, Allen said, would also make Albany a one-way street northbound to Maupin.
However, Allen said this concept “looks at the bigger picture,” expanding the concept of a sidewalk into a 10-foot-wide multi-use path, which she said would connect a trail by the Community Outreach Ministries building and create “better connectivity” in the downtown area.
“In order to do that, we would have to storm drain all of that,” Allen said. “And that’s a very costly part of that project.”
Concept two would also include new curbs, parking configuration and green space, she added.
Because of the more extensive nature of the second concept, the work would need to be shared by city crews and a private contractor, Allen said.
Both designs would allow semi-truck traffic to continue on Albany, she added.
Allen said city staff “all really like concept two, looking at the bigger picture and how it could connect different things throughout our community.”
Concept two would cost around $624,550, the packet said.
Allen said having design concepts already in place with price estimates could help the city get grants for future work in the area.
The city may also get additional help from property owner Chris Polmeroy of Polmeroy Investments LLC, who owns the triangular shaped property immediately north of the Albany and Springfield intersection.
“I’m going to be tearing down those buildings that are there,” Polmeroy said, adding he purchased property in the area to “clean it up.”
He said he also owns the building where Curly Que Barbecue currently resides and recently tore down a car wash in that area.
Polmeroy said he wants to use the soon-to-be-cleared property to help the city improve the intersection.
“I’m willing to work with the property there, whatever we need to do to make that better,” he said. “... With me being able to work with you guys on the property, I think we can make a lot better intersection, because right now you’re trying to work around the intersection on property you don’t have.”
Also on the agenda
The board unanimously approved the certified Tuesday, June 2, election results and swore in re-elected aldermen Ethel Mae Tennis, Justin Ballard, Steve Sagaser and Alexis Neal. Ballard was chosen as president of the board.
Don Brown was reappointed as the city’s attorney and acting prosecuting attorney thanks to a unanimous vote.
Mark Roberts was selected to fill a seat on the Industrial Development Authority board with a unanimous vote.
Aldermen Steve Skopec, Michael Ryan, Thane Kifer, Charles Keith, Tennis, Ballard, Sagaser, and Neal were present for the June 11 meeting. Find the complete meeting packet online at BolivarMoNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.