City and county leaders have announced upcoming road closures that will affect area drivers.
Bolivar’s Public Works Director Jerry Hamby said East Division Street from North McColm Street to Rt. D will be closed starting Friday, April 17.
The closure will last around two weeks.
The project marks the beginning of road improvement changes tied to the construction of Bolivar R-1’s new Early Childhood Center.
Changes will include a left turn lane on Rt. D.
Southeast of town, Polk County will close a section of East 480th Road near Sunset Church for road repairs, Southern District Commissioner Rex Austin said.
Austin said the road will be closed from Monday, April 20, through about Friday, April 24.
