City names rec head

In February 1993, legendary Bolivar High School football coach Doug Potts phoned Todd Schrader at his home in Anamosa, Iowa.
Schrader had left Bolivar the year before after four years as a Liberator to teach and coach in his home state.
“He said, ‘Your teaching spot is open, if you want to come back,’” Schrader said. “We had just moved up there. It was a hard winter. My wife worked in another town, and the weather was bad. She was driving in ice and snow. That night, she looked at me and said, ‘We’re going.’ So, that was nice to be hired by the district twice.”
This time, Schrader stayed in Polk County.
Counting that previous four-year stint, Schrader will have clocked 32 years at Bolivar — just three years short of Potts’ 35-year coaching career — when he leaves the district at the end of the 2020-21 school year and becomes the City of Bolivar’s first ever superintendent of parks and recreation.
Glancing at the past
Like Potts, Schrader became Bolivar’s activities director, a role he’s held for the last 19 years.
Bolivar High School principal David Geurin said the outgoing activities director’s influence on the district has been enduring and widespread.
“So much of the success of Bolivar Liberator athletics has been under his leadership,” Geurin said. “He was constantly making things better and providing the conditions for everyone to succeed."
Under Schrader as activities director, R-1 added seven new sports, including middle school wrestling, girls swimming, fishing, middle school girls and boys cross country, high school girls wrestling and middle school softball.
Bolivar’s sports teams also claimed district, conference and state championships in his tenure.
He’s served as exhibits coordinator for the 500-member Missouri Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s annual spring conference for 10 years. He was the organization’s president-elect for two years and has served as its president in 2020, fulfilling that role until he leaves the district next year.
But, just as Schrader said he sees much to be proud of, there have also been struggles.
In spring 2017, R-1 was notified that other members of the Central Ozark Conference Small School Division had abandoned the league, leaving Bolivar without a conference.
As previously reported by the BH-FP, with all attempts to join other conferences unsuccessful, Schrader bore the brunt of anger from some parents.
“You do the best you can,” he said. “Some people aren't going to be happy with what you do.
You make the decision that’s best for the kids, and you move forward.”
Moving forward meant carrying the responsibility of making sure the Liberator athletic schedules remained full.
Schrader said he had to thoroughly search for opponents and restructure all of Bolivar’s schedules.
“The football schedule was a monster,” he said. “The negative was travel. The positive of that was that we played like-sized schools with good programs. If we’re in the small COC, we’re not playing that level of football.”
And, he said, the result showed in the postseason, where Bolivar finished district runner-up to eventual state champion Webb City last year.
This spring, Bolivar found a home in the Ozark Conference as its smallest district. Still, its football program finished with the league's second best record and a win over conference champion West Plains.
Schrader leaves big shoes to fill for the school district.
"Todd has been a true soldier for the Bolivar School District, dedicating most of his adult life to supporting our kids in the activities they love,” superintendent Tony Berry said in a statement emailed to the BH-FP. “He is respected across the state for his tireless effort and organization, as seen by him being president of the Missouri Interscholastic Activities Administrators Association. We cannot thank him enough."
R-1 spokesperson Sammy Jacobson said the district has not yet named a successor, and any decision would require approval from the board of education.
Moving on
Schrader said the City of Bolivar approached him in the fall about serving as superintendent of its parks and recreation department.
According to closed session minutes, Bolivar’s board of aldermen voted 6-1 to offer the job to Schrader in the Tuesday, Nov. 17, board of aldermen meeting.
Aldermen Steve Skopec, Justin Ballard, Michael Ryan, Steve Sagaser, Alexis Neal and Charles Keith voted in favor of hiring Schrader, while alderman Ethel Mae Tennis cast the dissenting vote.
Alderman Thane Kifer was absent.
After taking time to consider it, Schrader said he jumped in.
“It was because of our community that I took it,” he said. “Here, we’re providing a service for our student athletes. Going there, it’s going to be nice to offer a parks department in service to our community.”
City administrator Tracy Slagle said Schrader will be a great fit for the job.
The position, with a $55,000 annual salary per Slagle, was created after the city acquired the former Roy Blunt YMCA building in October.
Schrader’s years of experience with R-1 and the relationships he’s created with surrounding schools will serve him well as he builds youth programs, Slagle said.
“Additionally, his passion for lifelong fitness and his love for our community are, we feel, the right fit to expand adult programs and community events,” she said. “He’s a team player, and we believe he has the desire to build a successful program as he develops staff to serve our community for years to come.”
Schrader said the concept of starting from a blank slate appealed to him.
“It’s appealing to me to be able to help and develop a program that will benefit so many people in our community,” he said. “The excitement of it is we’re starting from scratch.”
Still, he said, there are cities he wants to model.
“What cities like West Plains, Nixa and Ozark are offering their community, we see,” he said. “Over the course of a few years, we want to be able to offer those same great opportunities to our community.”
Thankfully, Slagle said, Schrader won’t be tackling the project alone.
As superintendent, Schrader will work with two full-time coordinators, Slagle said.
Shawna Cheney, the city’s current Aquatic Zone coordinator, will expand her duties, and newly-hired Shania Francka will serve as program and sports support coordinator.
Slagle said Spencer Welch, the city’s public works assistant director, also serves as the supervisor of parks, grounds and buildings.
“Spencer has been with the city a number of years and knows the city infrastructure very well,” Slagle said. “He’s very knowledgeable of the aquatics system and the park system as a whole.”
She said the city feels it’s “assembled a great team to build a solid recreation and wellness program for the city.”
It’s been exciting to see everyone coming together to build something new, she added.
“It’s wonderful, everyone is diving in to help,” Slagle said. “Jerry Hamby serves as the department head for Parks and Rec, and he is a great leader. We have a great group who all want to pitch in and see this succeed.”
And even though it will be some time before Schrader joins the city full-time, Slagle said he’s “already put a lot of thought into what we need to do to get this off the ground.”
“Because he is still under contract with the public schools, he is putting in extra hours outside of his school position helping us,” she said. “His passion is contagious.”
