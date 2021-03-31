City offers to review water and sewer bills

As the area starts to shake off the frigid hold of winter and welcome in spring, reminders of cold days past may appear on people’s utility bills.
That’s why the City of Bolivar is working with residents who are seeing higher than normal water and sewer bills due to unseasonably cold weather and broken pipes.
City administrator Tracy Slagle said Bolivar residents are set to receive water and sewer bills this week, with the billing period to include dates when the nation experienced sub-zero temperatures.
“It’s apparent by the water usage reflected in these bills that many homes and businesses experienced water leaks,” Slagle said.
She said for many of these locations, a recheck by city staff indicates prompt repairs made by property owners.
In turn, the city would like to help those affected by frozen and broken pipes.
“We can adjust their sewer, and possibly water, bill after receiving a copy of the plumbing repair and a normal consumption cycle in the utility billing,” Slagle said.
Last month, Bolivar’s board of aldermen also voted to assist residents in another way.
In the Tuesday, Feb. 23, board of aldermen meeting, the board voted unanimously to waive late fees and reconnection fees for February’s water and sewer bills, as previously reported in the BH-FP.
“It’s going to be pretty rough on folks that have huge heating bills and may be pretty tough to try to get their water bill paid,” alderman Steve Skopec said in the meeting.
Slagle said in a typical month, the city charges a 10% penalty for those who pay their bills after the 10th of the month. She also said there’s a $35 reconnection fee once water and sewer is shut off to a residence.
Thanks to the vote, those fees did not apply to February’s bills, which people were set to pay this month. However, water and sewer payments will still be subject to cut off dates on bills.
Slagle said the city can work in other ways to help people get through tough times.
“There have been plenty of times we’ve made arrangements with people, allowed them to make a series of payments of three or four payments when their bill gets excessively high,” she said.
Waiving late fees and reconnection fees is something the city already does during the holiday season, mayor Chris Warwick noted in the meeting. In this instance, he said the city should pattern its assistance after that model.
Aldermen Skopec, Neal, Ethel Mae Tennis, Justin Ballard, Mike Ryan, Steve Sagaser, Thane Kifer and Charles Keith were present at the meeting.
For more information about utility payments, contact the City of Bolivar utility department at 328-5819 or visit the city’s website at bolivar.mo.us.
