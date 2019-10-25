As a recent arrival in Polk County, just outside city limits of Bolivar, I may be dismissed as not having a “dog in this fight.”
I was raised in Stockton, got married and moved to Raymore (not a suburb), south of Kansas City. We were outsiders in that town of 350 but made it our home.
When we left in April 2016, the population was over 22,000 and State Highway 58 ran right smack through it. It was the main artery between Belton, Highway 291 and Pleasant Hill.
As commerce filled in the space between Belton and Raymore, traffic became more of a problem.
Bolivar has shoved the problem onto MoDOT’s lap. Fine. If Bolivar really wanted to do something, they could take over the maintenance and “ownership” of Mo. 83 and 32 and do what needs to be done without MoDOT’s oversight.
I don’t know what financial constraints would prevent that. Bolivar has a much more solid business base than Raymore did, so I wonder where all the tax monies are going.
Roundabouts are NOT a solution! They are not constructed correctly.
The square? Put in stop lights. For some reason, people have a problem with four-way stops when there are turn lanes and lots of traffic. The city may have to put out some money, but it may be cheaper than a lawsuit if the notion strikes someone.
As for the truck traffic, continue to deal with the trucks or find a way around Bolivar that works. Warrensburg put theirs way out in the country, but traffic no longer menaces the college there nor clogs their business district.
As for keeping the square alive, the vehicles that seem to generate the most ire are just passing through. Locals have learned how to get around the square and still utilize what the square offers. Mo. 83 is an easy fix. Run it up Mo. 13 to 54, then east to where 83 currently comes out on 54. Signs don’t cost that much.
Continue to be the squeaky wheel. That wheel will either get oiled or it won’t. If it doesn’t, then the Bolivar square is doomed.
— Donna Montgomery, Bolivar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.