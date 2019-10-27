A team of local Liberty Utilities linemen pole-climbed to the top of the charts and exhibited their electric skills at the International Lineman’s Rodeo and Expo on Oct. 16-19 in Overland Park, Kansas.
The ILR, which began in 1984, draws linemen in from around the world to compete in events based on the trade’s traditional tasks and skills, such as climbing and working off a pole.
Daniel Maze, of Bolivar, Ezra Piper of Buffalo and Michael Weant of Humansville received 10th place in the overall “Journeyman Best of the Best” category at the rodeo out of 248 teams.
The three also brought enough skill to receive sixth place out of 133 teams in the Investor Owned Utility category, according to the ILR’s website results.
Maze said the sixth-place rank in the IOU division was “the best we’ve ever done.”
At the rodeo, the team took part in two mystery events — one was a “transformer change-out,” where two linemen climbed a pole and one groundman was below, Maze said.
The other mystery event was a “jumper change-out,” which simulated a bad jumper on a double dead end pole, Maze said.
Another event, which all teams at the rodeo participated in, was a pole-climb, which saw linemen climb up with “a little bag and a rope on top of it, and you hold it in your mouth,” Maze said.
“And you climb up as fast as you can without knocking the egg out of the bag, and then (climb) down with the egg in your mouth without breaking it,” he added.
The “hurt man” rescue was the last event, which simulates a lineman being shocked or electrocuted on top of a pole, he said.
“You go up, tie a rope on him and kind of let him down,” Maze said.
He said they were just a couple of seconds away from walking the stage for their results in that particular event.
Maze described pole-climbing as “a lost art.” Some of the skills used at the rodeo aren’t practiced in the trade anymore due to automation, and that’s one of the rodeo’s purposes for continuing the competition of skills.
Maze said he and his teammates were “super happy” with their results, and they plan to attend the event next year, as well.
