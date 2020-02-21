Applications for the Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation 2020 Medical Excellence Scholarships are now available at the Office of Human Resources at CMH and also online at bit.ly/1QRlCt1.
The deadline to submit the application is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
The scholarship provides financial assistance to individuals from the CMH service area who are working toward careers in health care. Upon completion of their education, Medical Excellence recipients return to work at CMH.
To date, the fund has provided more than $2.3 million in assistance to more than 400 students, the foundation said via a news release.
The scholarship is funded by proceeds from the annual CMH Medical Excellence Golf Classic, as well as other community contributions, the release said. This year’s 2020 Golf Classic will be June 6 at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.
Applications must be submitted in paper form — electronic applications will not be accepted. Applications may be mailed to Human Resources, Attn: Medical Excellence Scholarship, 1500 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar MO 65613 or may be hand-delivered to the human resources office in the CMH Broadway Professional Building, 2001 W. Broadway St., Bolivar.
For more information, contact Savanah Pope, CMH human resources representative, at 328-7748 or savanah.pope@citizensmemorial.com.
