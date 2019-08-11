Citizens Memorial Hospital will offer its next Young Traffic Offenders Program Wednesday, Aug. 21.
YTOP is a volunteer or court-appointed program for young drivers ages 15-24. The course highlights possible outcomes of dangerous, careless or distracted driving and is designed to help young drivers make smarter decisions behind the wheel.
The course includes presentations from professionals from Missouri State Highway Patrol, CMH Emergency Medical Services, CMH Emergency Department staff and others. Participants hear real life experiences shared by those affected by dangerous or careless driving. YTOP also provides hands-on learning including visits to the emergency room, helicopter, rehabilitation and other locations.
The class is offered the third Wednesday of every other month. The $55 fee includes the YTOP course and lunch. For more information about YTOP or to register, contact Alicia Zacher, trauma program manager, at 328-6663.
