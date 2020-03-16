The 30th annual Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation Medical Excellence Golf Classic is scheduled for Saturday, June 6. The classic is an 18-hole, four-person scramble at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club, Bolivar.
All monies raised goes to the Medical Excellence Scholarship, which provides financial assistance to individuals from the CMH service area — including Osceola and Appleton City — who are working toward careers in health care, according to a CMH news release.
Upon completion of their education, Medical Excellence recipients return to work at CMH. To date, the fund has provided more than $2.3 million in assistance to more than 400 students, the release said.
The tournament will feature two shotgun starts at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each player will receive a gift package, breakfast, lunch, snacks and a barbecue dinner after the tournament.
Green fees and cart rentals are included in the entry fee. Each player also will be entered into course contests and mulligans are available at $40 per team. Prizes for first, second, third and fourth will be awarded in four flights.
There is a maximum of 55 teams, and spots will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Different sponsorship levels are also available for the tournament.
To make a donation or to register a team for the tournament, contact Wren Hall, director of community relations, at 328-6318 or register online at bit.ly/CMHGolf2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.