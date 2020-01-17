Citizens Memorial Hospital is “spreading the red” to increase heart health awareness during American Heart Month in February.
The annual “Spread the Red” Lunch and Learn with the CMH Heart Team will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in the CMH Community Rooms, 1500 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar.
The free luncheon includes a heart healthy meal, and the public is invited to attend.
Register for the luncheon at conta.cc/2FgcBu5 or by calling the CMH Information Center 328-6010.
