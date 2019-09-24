Citizens Memorial Hospital will host a fall hiring fair from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Bolivar Technical College, 1135 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar.
According to a release, CMH is hiring for all positions, including RN, LPN, CNA, medical assistant, physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech therapist, medical lab technologist, lab assistant, radiology technologist, social worker, athletic trainer, paramedic, EMT, clerical technician, and environmental and nutritional service workers.
“Candidates who attend the job fair will receive immediate interviews with department directors, talk to human resource representatives about benefits, find out about CMH culture and why it is a great place to work, and learn about sign-on bonuses,” the release said.
Candidates are encouraged to bring a copy of their resumes and attend prepared for interviews. Refreshments will be served.
To preregister, visit bit.ly/CMHJobFair2019. For more information, call CMH Human Resources at 328-6509.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.