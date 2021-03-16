A year after first restricting visitors at its facilities due to the impending threat of COVID-19, Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation announced updates to visitor policy guidelines and requirements this week.
According to a CMH news release, beginning Monday, March 15, inpatients at CMH without suspected or confirmed COVID-19 may have two visitors.
Also, the release stated, patients at the following locations may also have two visitors or support persons: emergency department, The Birth Place, Douglas Medical Center, Outpatient Surgery Center and clinics.
Additional guidelines are available at bit.ly/2OTQvpo, the release stated.
CMH Foundation long-term care facilities are now allowing two visitors by appointment for outdoor, indoor, closed window and foyer visits.
The release stated expanded visitation opportunities allowed by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services now include indoor and in-room visits, updated guidelines allowing touch for fully-vaccinated residents and less restrictive quarantine procedures for fully-vaccinated residents.
Visits are subject to restrictions in compliance with those regulations, the release stated.
Prior to visitors entering a facility, they will be screened and a COVID-19 test will be provided, per the release. A complete listing of updated visitation requirements for long-term care facilities is available at bit.ly/3ezaxNC.
According to previous coverage, the health care organization first enacted visitor restrictions on March 11, 2020. At that time, children 12 years old and under who were not seeking medical treatment were not allowed to visit the hospital or clinics, and all visitors were prohibited at long-term care and residential facilities.
At the same time, CMH also began utilizing virtual visits for patients seeking care, per previous coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.