Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility will host its 26th annual Dog Days of Summer Festival from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
CMHCF is at 1218 W. Locust St. in Bolivar.
The Dog Days of Summer Festival is a family event that includes refreshments, crafts, pie auction and door prizes. Donations are accepted to help defray costs of door prizes. All proceeds will go toward the resident special projects fund for CMHCF Residents.
For more information, contact Tina Obert, CMHCF secretary or Jennifer Stegner, CMHCF activities director, at 326-7648.
CMHCF is a 111-bed long-term care facility owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.
