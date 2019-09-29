Bolivar’s McDonald’s restaurant will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, by inviting community members to discuss local issues and build relationships with law enforcement officers over breakfast.
In a McDonald’s news release, Missouri McDonald’s Co-Op President Owner/Operator Andi Hilburn-Vaini said she hopes the national event fosters stronger connections between law enforcement agencies and the community they serve.
“We hope residents will attend to connect with their local police, engage in open dialogue in a safe and friendly environment, or simply get to know our officers face to face,” Hilburn-Vaini said in the release.
