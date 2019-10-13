Community Outreach Ministries celebrated “Hunger Action Month” during the month of September through a pair of events.
The month was spearheaded by Feeding America in 2008 to create a nationwide push to get people involved in the fight against hunger, according to a COM news release.
The release said on Thursday, Sept. 12, COM encouraged the public to participate in “Go Orange Day” to raise awareness about hunger in Polk County. According to Ozarks Food Harvest, 15% of households in southwest Missouri are food insecure. Staff and volunteers at COM wore orange to show their support for the fight against hunger.
COM also sponsored a “Can-struction Contest” in September. Churches, organizations and groups registered with COM collected canned goods and non-perishable food, and built artistic sculptures with the food items. COM judged each of the entries on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 26-27.
The Bolivar Area Homeschoolers took first place this year in the contest. Their winning entry was a replica of the Polk County Courthouse designed primarily from canned potatoes and sweetened condensed milk. Each of their team members won free ice cream from 3G’s Frozen Custard. All of the food from each of the entries was then collected and placed in the COM Food Pantry, the release said.
“This was a great event and all of the groups had a blast participating,” Micah Titterington, COM executive director, said in the release. “We saw some incredibly creative designs and raised over 2,000 pounds of food through the event.”
He said COM expects to do the event again next year and see even more entries as the word spreads.
The COM Food Pantry is open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays and Saturdays every week for those in need of food.
For more information, contact Titterington at info@bolivarcom.org or 326-2769.
