Bolivar’s Community Outreach Ministries has two fundraisers set for this month.
A warehouse auction, featuring hundreds of items for sale, will take place 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at 330 S. Market Ave. in Bolivar.
Later this month, the Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry at the Knights of Columbus Hall from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
The Knights hall is located east of Bolivar on Mo. 32 near the Bolivar Municipal Airport. The fish fry’s proceeds will benefit COM.
