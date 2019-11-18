Community Outreach Ministries and The Salvation Army will be dusting off the red kettles this month in preparation for their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign. COM is currently recruiting volunteers to ring the bells at each of the four kettle sites in Bolivar — at Walgreens, Walmart’s two entrances and Woods.
Interested volunteers may sign up for times at bolivarcom.org/bellringing.
According to a COM news release, this year’s fundraising goal is $30,000.
The release said recruitment of volunteers is “especially crucial” this year as the late Thanksgiving holiday means there are six less days to the kettle campaign.
COM will host a kickoff ceremony at noon Friday, Nov. 22, at Woods Supermarket. The first bell will be rung, and COM Executive Director Micah Titterington will drop the first donation into the kettle, the release said. Free hot chocolate will be available for attendees.
The release said the first day of the public campaign will be the day after Thanksgiving, and the campaign will continue through Christmas Eve. Individuals may also give online at bolivarcom.org/bellringing.
The red kettles have been a familiar sight in stores around America since 1891, the release noted. COM has partnered with The Salvation Army locally in Polk County since 2014.
The release said most of the money raised through the campaign is used by COM to help local families with needs, such as rent, utilities, transportation, medication and more, throughout the year. Last year, COM assisted 301 families with emergency needs in Polk County, the release added.
