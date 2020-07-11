Come and get it

Local kids can enjoy free lunches at Cribbs Family Youth Park this month.
The meals, offered through the Polk County Health Center and Community Outreach Ministries, are provided on weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the park. Adult meals are $1.
“It’s going well,” PCHC educator Carol Bookhout said. “We had a little bit of a slow start on Monday, but numbers have grown and we served 91 on Wednesday. We are feeling like it’s a success so far.”
The meals have been so successful, Bookhout said, they ran out of food earlier this week and had to turn some potential recipients away.
“We discovered that pizza is very popular,” she said. “We did run out of food that day, and we have made adjustments so that doesn’t happen again.”
Bookhout said organizers are able to source the popular pizza and other meals from Community Outreach Ministries, which handles purchasing.
Meals are prepared beforehand at First Christian Church Bolivar, where pastor Bill Nichols said it’s gone smoothly.
“They are doing a nice job of getting food prepared and to the park in a timely manner,” he said.
Bookhout said that’s due to the experienced hands at work.
“They’re just good,” she said.
But, she said, the effort to feed Polk County kids and families could always use more hands.
Meal preparation takes place from 10:30 a.m. to noon on weekdays at the church, she said. Volunteers set up and serve at the park from around 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 or 12:45 p.m.
“We’re happy to take volunteers,” she said, adding that it’s important to call the health center at 326-7250 first to schedule a time to volunteer, rather than just showing up at the park or church.
“I don't want to discourage people from volunteering, but I also want them to have something to do,” she said.
Several community organizations and businesses have stepped up to help already, she said.
“We’ve got a lot of good support,” she said.
However, she said the effort could also use financial help directed to Community Outreach Ministries. Call 326-2769 or visit BolivarCOM.org for more information.
The health center can also take donations toward the cost of to-go boxes and cutlery, she said.
“Because of those things, we’re able to help feed the community,” she said.
