As the school semester goes on, Bolivar R-1’s new building projects are nearing construction.
At R-1’s regular monthly Thursday, Oct. 17, session, superintendent Tony Berry provided updates for the district’s bond projects.
“The building path for the Early Childhood Learning Center is complete,” Berry said during a district pillar update.
The center’s construction crew started filling the footings that week, he said, and they plan to begin pouring a concrete slab for the whole base on Friday, Oct. 25.
Regarding Bolivar Middle School’s expansion, Berry said construction crews planned to start working on Monday, Oct. 21.
Engineering for Bolivar High School’s new track was set to be finished Friday, Oct. 19, Berry said.
“We have all the players in place to start the construction of it,” Berry said. “The bad thing is on the track with the asphalt. It has to have a month to cure before you can lay the structure on top of the track.”
Berry said they will most likely not be able to get the asphalt down in time, so “this project will go into the spring.”
“I do not feel like we will be able to utilize the track for this upcoming season,” Berry said.
A-rated credit
At the meeting, Joe Kinder with the Stifel and Nicolaus wealth management and investment banking company spoke to the board about what he said was “good news.”
“You had a very successful bond sale today,” Kinder said, adding that’s step two for a long plan — with the bond issues being green-lit by Bolivar voters in April as the first step.
Kinder said his company strategically planned the timing of bond sales with R-1’s administration to “stay away from some bigger bond issues that passed that are almost $800 million worth of bond issues that passed in the state of Missouri.”
They have also had the market “move back to us,” Kinder said, so rates have gone down, which resulted in successful sales.
Additionally, Kinder announced the district received an “A” rating based on credit worthiness.
“That’s one of the ways we’re able to go out and get the most rates possible,” Kinder said.
The action item Kinder addressed was to approve the resolution — and to authorize the bonds and the bond purchase agreement — with Stifel & Nicolaus, agreeing for the sale of the 2019 GO Bonds in the amount of $6 million as presented.
The board approved the item unanimously.
Construction amendments
At the regular session, the board also voted to approve and ratify Berry as signer on behalf of R-1 for amendments of documents from R.E. Smith Construction Co., which set a guaranteed maximum price of $6,280,267.35 for the Early Childhood Learning Center and middle school classroom additions.
The guaranteed maximum price does not include the roadway extension of East Forest Street down to Rt. D, Berry said.
The project, which is partially funded by the Bolivar Special Road District, would allow kids to be dropped off in the preschool area and improve traffic flow, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
“We still have to do the D highway entrance, and then that track as well,” Berry said.
He said R-1 needed to amend the documents because the previous price the board saw “was just for pipework,” so this action item “authorizes them with a guaranteed maximum price to build the buildings — all the buildings.”
“The two things I would like to point out is we are going to have an extra parking lot to the southeast side of BPS, and then the road that’s going to connect the existing bus lane through to the northwest side of BPS, and an additional parking lot over there,” Berry said.
The board approved the item unanimously.
Other items in open session
During the Oct. 17 session, the board also discussed and/or voted on the following:
- Lori Seiner, Bolivar Primary School teacher, demonstrated a writing curriculum lesson with second-grade students.
- Justin Ballard, City of Bolivar alderman, shared information and answered questions regarding the upcoming sales tax ballot issue.
- The motion was made and seconded to employ Karen Stewart as a Parents as Teachers educator for the 2019-20 school year.
- The following resignations were granted for the 2019-20 school year: Derek Welch, maintenance/grounds, and Linda Bee, Bolivar Intermediate School nurse.
- Berry was honored at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Football Luncheon Wednesday, Oct. 16, as part of the Elite 11 for his contribution to football at Stockton High School and Southwest Baptist University.
- Shantra Tucker was named new JAG specialist for 2018-19.
- BHS principal David Geurin spoke about Character Strong training, project based learning, homecoming, upcoming open house, Interact, the Nov. 7 senior citizen banquet and an upcoming visit from Sen. Sandy Crawford.
- Michelle Darby, Jennifer Ferrell, Geana Stokes, Sonya Watson, Sandy Simpson, Kasey Sawyer and Jen Wilhelm reported on guidance services.
- R-1 board member Kyle Lancaster shared that board members had reviewed the MSBA 2019B policy updates: BCC, DFA, DH, DI, EBBA, GBCB, GBCBB, GCL, JGGA, JHC, JHCD, KK and answered questions. The board approved the policy updates unanimously.
Closed session
The board also met in closed session Oct. 17 to discuss legal actions; leasing, purchasing and sale of real estate; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; individually identifiable personnel records; and other items protected by law.
According to the unapproved minutes, no action required to be reported by open records law was taken during the meeting.
R-1 board members J.R. Collins, Kyle Lancaster, Bill vanHoornbeek, Jessee Sheppeck, Jeralen Shive and Brandon Van Deren were present for both Oct. 17 sessions. Paula Hubbert was absent.
The next board meeting was set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.