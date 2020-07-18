Coming up short

Polk County School districts are among those across Missouri facing looming cuts in state funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s a tricky situation, R-2 superintendent Renee Sagaser said.
“We understand the position the state and federal government is in right now,” Sagaser said. “We all must make sacrifices, and we will share our fair share of the burden.”
Sagaser said she’s estimated the district will see about $66,000 cut from its June funding through Missouri’s Foundation Formula, which supplements district revenue from local taxes.
The district also didn’t receive any Classroom Trust Fund money in May and didn’t expect any in June, she said.
Sagaser said the district was told by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to expect another $66,000 cut in July.
“Immediate cuts like these that are very difficult to make any plans for and must come out of reserves,” she said. “Thank goodness we have enough reserves for us to be able to do this. We will have some very lean months ahead until we can see if the economy is going to turn around.”
Sagaser said while the district’s had to be conservative, funding through the federal government’s CARES act does help fill some gaps.
Money is used to address needs for future online learning, in case the district has to stop in-person education again, she said.
“We do not plan to lay anyone off, but we certainly cannot add employees at this time,” she said.
Gov. Mike Parson’s recently announced restrictions on $123 million in core funding and $7.2 million in transportation have made budgeting more difficult for a number of local school districts.
In Bolivar, R-1 CFO Kelly Holt said the cuts hurt, especially in Polk County, where local tax funding for schools is more supplemented by the formula than in larger districts with stronger tax bases.
Holt said he’s estimated Bolivar will go without about $650,000 in Foundation Formula funding this year.
That’s a challenge, he said.
“That’s money we thought we were going to get this year,” he said.
However, Holt said he’s calculated the district will receive about $498,000 in CARES funding.
“So it’s not a 1:1 ratio,” he said. “We got hurt in the deal. So we’re going to get about 75%.”
Halfway superintendent Lance Roweton said the district lost about $98,000 in state funding from May to June.
“We received about $92,000 from the CARES Act, so we have an approximate $6,000 shortfall,” Roweton said.
The superintendent said the district will be OK for the time being but that he has concerns for next year's budget.
“If the state does not fund schools at 100% of the formula, which I do not expect them to do, schools across the state will be forced to operate on less,” he said. “To complicate matters, our Prop C money could be less next year from a decrease in sales tax revenue, and our Classroom Trust money could be less due to a decline in gaming in our state.”
Roweton said the district took steps to reduce costs where it can, including absorbing “a couple of positions on our staff.”
The steps were ones the district had already planned to take, he said.
“One thing I can say for sure, Halfway R-3 Schools has a dedicated staff and a supportive community that will ensure the best possible education for our students as we navigate through these uncertain times,” he said.
In Pleasant Hope, R-6 superintendent Kelly Lowe said the district is anticipating around $300,000 less in state funding next year.
“We are pretty conservative here, so I'm not sure we will hit that mark, but it's better to prepare for the worst.”
Lowe said Pleasant Hope used some of its CARES money to offset salaries this year during the school closure, but officials do not anticipate that money being used for next year.
“We anticipate using some of our reserves to offset the lack of money,” he said.
In Humansville, R-4 superintendent Tammy Erwin compared the situation to finding out a paycheck is nearly 40% less in the month of June.
The district stood to lose about $59,000, or about 39% from its state funding last month, she said.
“The timing hurts because that funding is for now, the current month, and it is not like you can radically make adjustments,” she said.
Erwin said CARES funding will help with the shortfall but noted the cash is only available as a reimbursement, meaning it has to be spent before it can be requested.
“Thankfully, we are in good shape financially with our reserve funding and will just need to make some adjustments that are not major, at this time,” she said. “There is a good possibility that next month, schools will have another restriction due to the dramatic revenue shortfall for the state.”
MCE superintendent Josh Angel said what he’s seen so far has caused the R-5 district to reassess its future spending plans.
The district will experience a $130,000 to $150,000 estimated shortfall this year, he said.
“I will be estimating a larger loss for FY21 to be on the safe side,” he said.
CARES act funds will help offset the revenue loss, and the district will also lean on its reserve.
“(MCE) should be able to weather the financial storm but will most likely take a hit to our reserve balance,” he said.
Moving forward
Sagaser said she has hope.
State and federal requirements and restrictions on where the district can spend revenue from different sources of funding has made for a difficult budget outlook. She said the lifting of those requirements would go a long way.
“We want to continue to provide the best education we can for all of our students and will focus on this priority regardless of the economy,” she said.
