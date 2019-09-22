Thanks to an upcoming resurfacing project, the Polk County Commission has plans to close East 430th Road later this month.
According to a news release, East 430th Road will be closed from South 107th Road to Lemmon Road on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The following day, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, the road will be closed from Lemmon Road to Mo. 13.
The project will be completed weather permitting.
If people have questions or concerns, they can contact the commission at 326-2922.
