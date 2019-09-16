Bolivar took in the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, a six-member bipartisan board that guides the Missouri Department of Transportation, for its monthly meeting Friday, Sept. 6, at Southwest Baptist University’s McClelland Dining Facility.
Tracy Slagle, Bolivar city administrator, spoke at the meeting to welcome the board and provide updates on MoDOT’-involved projects in Bolivar.
“I want to express our gratitude for MoDOT,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of J-turns happening on (Mo. 13), and it’s not always popular to bring in change, but they’ve done a great job of providing public hearings and trying to make sure people understood the reasons behind it.”
She noted the fatalities and serious injuries that have happened at Mo. 13 and Rt. U.
“But since the J-turns have gone in — I’ve checked with the fire department and police department — we’ve had no serious accidents since that’s happened,” Slagle said. “So, I think it holds true so far, God willing, that these really have helped curb the dangerous accidents we’ve received in these locations.”
Slagle told the commission about a recent project at Bolivar’s municipal airport, a renovation project that saw all existing pavement at the airport re-sealed and re-striped, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
“We just completed a million dollar runway project with MoDOT Aviation,” she said. “… The team up there has been wonderful to work with.”
She also mentioned other major roadway projects in Bolivar.
“We’ve also got an overlay project on one of our main arterial roads that leads to our hospital,” she said, “and then our school system is putting in an early childhood program, and we’re working with MoDOT to make sure we have an entryway for that.”
Public presentations
After Slagle’s welcome, speakers gave presentations to the MHTC board during its open meeting.
Megan Clark, Southwest Missouri Council of Governments regional planner, presented regional transportation priorities.
Brian Gerau from the Jackson area Chamber of Commerce, spoke for a delegation regarding a Mo. 55 and U.S. 61 interchange.
MoDOT presentations
The meeting’s first action item came with the consideration of bids for transportation improvements, which was presented by state design engineer Travis Koestner. The commission approved Koestner’s recommendations unanimously.
After bids were considered, the commission moved on to a non-action item to discuss Gov. Mike Parson’s Focus on Bridges program, presented by assistant chief engineer Eric Schroeter, who noted Parson “worked very hard” to implement the program.
The next action item was MoDOT’s proposed fiscal year 2021 appropriations requests and fiscal year 2020 supplemental appropriation request, which were approved unanimously by the commission.
After that, the commission’s public meeting adjourned. Visit modot.org/meeting-minutes to see the commission meeting’s minutes.
