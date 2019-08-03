Saturday, Aug. 3
SYC garage sale, Bolivar First Assembly, 9 a.m.-noon
Casino trip, bus departs at 8 a.m. from 1805 W. Broadway St. in Bolivar
Back-to-School Extravaganza, Bolivar High School, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Children’s Miracle Network Car/Bike Show, Westlake ACE Hardware, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Pettibone wood burning demo, Art Sync Gallery, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
NARFE meeting, Smith’s Restaurant in Collins, 11 a.m.
Hospice bereavement support group, CMH Home Care Services conference room, 2 p.m.
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Networking @ Noon, CMH community rooms, noon.
Youth football signups, Fullerton Ball Fields, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12
Alzheimer's support group, Missouri Memory Center, 5 p.m.
Bolivar Woodcarvers meeting, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 16
Blood drive, Pleasant Hope High School, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Parkinson’s support group, Butterfield Residential Care Center, 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
CPR/AED class, Polk County Health Center, 6:30-9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
