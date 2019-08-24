Saturday, Aug. 24
Polk County Artist Association, Art Sync Gallery, 10 a.m.
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 26
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” auditions, Walnut Street Theatre, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
R-1 substitute training, central office, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Alpha course preview, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
Friday night movie — “Breakthrough,” Esquire Theater, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Ice cream and entertainment, Mt. Gilead Methodist Church, 6-8 p.m.
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Floodwater 40th anniversary concert, Rocking R Event Center, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Single moms’ night out, Morrisville United Methodist Church, 6-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
CMH Auxiliary collective goods and bake sale, CMH Community Room 3, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 5
CMH Auxiliary collective goods and bake sale, CMH Community Room 3, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Country Days, Bolivar square, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Friday, September 27
CMH Bridges and Dominoes Luncheon, CMH Community Rooms, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
