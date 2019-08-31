Saturday, Aug. 31
Ice cream and entertainment, Mt. Gilead Methodist Church, 6-8 p.m.
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Floodwater 40th anniversary concert, Rocking R Event Center, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Single moms’ night out, Morrisville United Methodist Church, 6-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
CMH Auxiliary collective goods and book sale, CMH Community Room 3, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
NARFE, Smith’s Restaurant in Collins, 11 a.m.
Blood drive, Southwest Baptist University, noon-6 p.m.
Polk County Republican Women’s Club, Brenda’s Cafe, noon
R-1 ECLC groundbreaking, behind Bolivar Primary School, 12:15 p.m.
Bereavement group, CMH Home Care Services, 2 p.m.
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 5
CMH Auxiliary collective goods and book sale, CMH Community Room 3, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
Lunch and Learn, CMH Community Rooms, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Country Days, Bolivar square, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Annual Stockton Lake Cleanup
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Fair Play Cruise In, Burn Out across from Dollar General, 3 p.m.
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Friday, September 27
CMH Bridges and Dominoes Luncheon, CMH Community Rooms, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Car show, Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center, 11 a.m.-2p.m.
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
