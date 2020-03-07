Saturday, March 7
- A Princess Breakfast, Bolivar High School Commons, 8-11 a.m.
- PCCS benefit auction, The Complex, 5 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
- “Overture,” Davis-Newport Theater, 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
- “Overture,” Davis-Newport Theater, 2 p.m.
Monday, March 9
- Revelations study, Mt. Gilead UMC, 2 p.m.
- GriefShare, Berean Baptist Church, 6:30-8 p.m.
- Alzheimer's support group, Missouri Memory Center, 5 p.m.
- Bolivar Woodcarvers meeting, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
- Presidential primary election
- CMH Auxiliary shoe sale, CMH Community Room 3, noon-6 p.m.
- Single moms support group, Morrisville UMC, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 11
- CMH Auxiliary shoe sale, CMH Community Room 3, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Blood drive, Humansville High School, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Bereavement support group, CMH Home Care Services conference room, 2 p.m.
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
- Easter Cantata rehearsal, Open Hearts UMC, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 12
- Voting machine testing, Polk County Road & Bridge Complex, 9 a.m.
- Networking @ Noon, Boone’s BBQ Barn, noon
Saturday, March 14
- Art show, Art Sync Gallery, 4-6 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Monday, March 16
- Revelations study, Mt. Gilead UMC, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
- Bolivar Saddle Club spring meeting, Polk County Fairgrounds, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
- Easter Cantata rehearsal, Open Hearts UMC, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 19
- CMH Auxiliary Garbero Gifts sale, CMH Community Room 3, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.