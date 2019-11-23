Saturday, Nov. 23
- Hamburger and fries meal and Hard Living Band, Elks Lodge, 6-11 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 25
- Blood drive, David Graber Farm, 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Senior citizens holiday dinner, Halfway R-3 library, 11 a.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts UMC, 10 a.m.-noon
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28
- Community dinner, Open Hearts UMC, noon-1:30 p.m.
- Light the Park begins, Dunnegan Memorial Park
Saturday, Nov. 30
- Santa and Mrs. Claus and Legion Auxiliary wrapping, Shoe Sensation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 1
- Legion Auxiliary wrapping, Shoe Sensation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts UMC, 10 a.m.-noon
