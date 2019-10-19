Saturday, Oct. 19
- Kiwanis Pancake fry, Bolivar square, 6 a.m.-noon
- SBU Homecoming parade, 10 a.m.
- DAR, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 1 p.m.
- Town hall on Bolivar tax reallocation ballot issue, City Hall, 5 p.m.
- Patti Hill Garretson fundraiser, Bolivar Elks Lodge, 5 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
- Revival begins, Bismont Missionary Baptist Church, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
- London Calling food truck, BTC parking lot, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
- Family mental health support group, Polk County Health Center, 1:30-3 p.m.
- “All HallowsThanksmas,” Walnut Street Theater, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
- S’more night, Bolivar City Fire Department, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Fish Fry Benefit, Knights of Columbus Hall, 5-7 p.m.
- Lewis S. Jeffrey’s, Bolivar Elks Lodge, 7-11 p.m.
- Sixth Man Club’s Meet the Player, SBU Mellers Dining Commons, 6 p.m.
- “All HallowsThanksmas,” Walnut Street Theater, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
- Polk County Artist Association meeting, Art Sync Gallery, 10 a.m.
- Taste of Bolivar, Bolivar High School, 4-8 p.m.
- Fall block party, Open Hearts-Bolivar United Methodist Church 4-6 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
