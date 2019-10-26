Saturday, Oct. 26
- Polk County Artist Association meeting, Art Sync Gallery, 10 a.m.
- BPD drug take back, Walmart parking lot, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Taste of Bolivar, Bolivar High School, 4-8 p.m.
- Fall block party, Open Hearts-Bolivar United Methodist Church, 4-6 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
- Halloween Fun Show, Brighton Saddle Club, starts at 3 p.m.
- Halloween at the park, Pleasant Hope City Park, 6:30 p.m.
- Halloween party, Silo Ridge Country Club, 5-11 p.m.
- Haunted house, Center Stage Dance Academy, 6-10 p.m.
- “All HallowsThanksmas,” Walnut Street Theater, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
- “All HallowsThanksmas,” Walnut Street Theater, 2 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat, Berean Baptist Church, 5-7 p.m.
- Haunted House, Center Stage Dance Academy, 6-9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
- Jamaican Patty Co., BTC parking lot, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
- Haunted house, Center Stage Dance Academy, 5-9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31
- Community event, Grant Manor in Morrisville, 5:30 p.m.
- Kiwanis costume contest, Bolivar square, 6 p.m.
- Sweets and treats, Bolivar First Baptist Church, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Haunted House, Center Stage Dance Academy, 5-9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
- Charlie Mon Karaoke, Bolivar Elks Lodge, 7-11 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 2
- Downstream Casino fundraiser trip, bus departs from Dollar General at 1805 W. Broadway, 8 a.m.
- Bazaar and chicken noodle lunch, Zion Lutheran Church, bazaar 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and lunch 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- The Rise Sports Ministry benefit, Sonrise Community Church, 5 p.m.
- Brighton Saddle Club awards banquet & election, Smith’s Restaurant, 6 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
