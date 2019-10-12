Saturday, Oct. 12
- Autism Awareness Polk County fall festival, Polk County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Fair Play School Carnival, Fair Play schools, 2-6 p.m.
- Halfway Fall Carnival, Halfway schools, 4-7 p.m.
- Flag football benefit for Special Olympics, Roy Blunt YMCA fields, 5-7 p.m.
- Burgundy Ball, Oasis Hotel & Convention Center, 6 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13
- Tim Todd special services, First Assembly of God Bolivar, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 14
- Alzheimer's support group, Missouri Memory Center, 5 p.m.
- Bolivar Woodcarvers meeting, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 6 p.m.
- MCE Parent teacher conferences, MCE schools, noon-6 p.m.
- Tim Todd special services, First Assembly of God Bolivar, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
- Tim Todd special services, First Assembly of God Bolivar, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
- CMH Auxiliary linens sale, CMH Community Room 3, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
- Polka Dot Pig BBQ food truck, BTC parking lot, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Parkinson’s support group, Butterfield Residential Care Center, 3 p.m.
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
- Supreme Court Judge Patricia Breckenridge, McClelland Dining Hall, 7-8 p.m.
- Tim Todd special services, First Assembly of God Bolivar, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
- CMH Auxiliary linens sale, CMH Community Room 3, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
- SBU concert series presents Susan Ruggiero-Mezzadri, Meyer Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
- Sew and Sew Quilt Guild, First Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. social time, 10 a.m. meeting
- Warehouse auction, Community Outreach Ministries, 10 a.m.
- Open house, Polk County House of Hope, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Town hall meeting on Bolivar tax issue, City Hall, 5 p.m.
- "Fall Thymed" Art Show, Art Sync Gallery, 6-8 p.m.
- Steve Moehler Band, Bolivar Elks Lodge, 7-11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.