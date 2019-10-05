Saturday, Oct. 5
Car show, Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Pancake Breakfast, Open Hearts Methodist Church, 7-10 a.m.
Grey Country Wings band, Bolivar Elks Lodge, 7-11 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Dinner to honor Donald and Wilma Mitchell, Aldrich United Methodist Church, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Bolivar City Fire promotion ceremony, City Hall, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Not’cho Ordinary Taco food truck, BTC parking lot, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bolivar economic development summit, CMH Community Room 2, 1-4 p.m.
Bereavement support group, CMH Home Care Services conference room, 113 E. Broadway Ave., 2 p.m.
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Networking @ Noon, CMH community rooms, noon.
Chamber After Hours Social, The Bolivar Bowling Co., 4:30-6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Golden Age Games, Meyer Wellness Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free matinee showing of “War Room”, Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church, 3 p.m.
S’more night, Bolivar City Fire Department, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
County Liners, Bolivar Elks Lodge, 7-11 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Autism Awareness Polk County fall festival, Polk County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Flag football benefit for Special Olympics, Roy Blunt YMCA fields, 5-7 p.m.
Burgundy Ball, Oasis Hotel & Convention Center, 6 p.m.
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 14
Alzheimer's support group, Missouri Memory Center, 5 p.m.
Bolivar Woodcarvers meeting, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Polka Dot Pig BBQ food truck, BTC parking lot, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Supreme Court Judge Patricia Breckenridge, McClelland Dining Hall, 7-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.