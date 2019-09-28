Saturday, Sept. 28
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Fifth Sunday sing with gospel group PO-ANNA, Rondo Baptist Church, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Missouri Southern Court of Appeals in session, Meyer Recital Hall, 10-11:20 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
CMH Aux. scrubs sale, CMH community
room 3, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Coffee with a Cop, McDonald’s, 8-10 a.m.
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Community Connections, CMH community rooms, 7:30 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
Lunch and learn, CMH Community Rooms, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Car show, Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center, 11 a.m.-2p.m.
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Dinner to honor Donald and Wilma Mitchell, Aldrich United Methodist Church, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Bereavement support group, CMH Home Care Services conference room, 113 E. Broadway Ave., 2 p.m.
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Networking @ Noon, CMH community rooms, noon.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Flag football benefit for Special Olympics, Roy Blunt YMCA fields, 5-7 p.m.
Burgundy Ball, Oasis Hotel & Convention Center, 6 p.m.
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 14
Alzheimer's support group, Missouri Memory Center, 5 p.m.
Bolivar Woodcarvers meeting, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 6 p.m.
