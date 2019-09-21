Saturday, Sept. 21
Polk County Artist Association, Art Sync, 10 a.m.
DAR, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 12:30 p.m.
Fair Play Cruise In, Burn Out across from Dollar General, 3 p.m.
Ice cream social, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 4:30-6 p.m.
Monthly dinner, Aldrich United Methodist Church, 5-6:15 p.m.
Hard Livin’ Band and Buffalo wings, Elks Lodge, dinner 6-8 p.m. and band 8-11
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 23
Senior tax board meeting, Polk County Health Center, 2 p.m.
Blood drive, David Graber Farm in Humansville, 3-6 p.m.
Griefshare, Berean Baptist Church, 6:30-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Volunteer training, CMH Hospice, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Hope Town Hall Polk County Library, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
CMH Auxiliary Lionne Designs jewelry sale, CMH Community Room 3, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
NAMI, Polk County Health Center, 1:30-3 p.m.
Historical society, Polk County North Ward Museum, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
CMH Bridges and Dominoes Luncheon, CMH Community Rooms, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
CMH Job fair, Bolivar Technical College, 1-6 p.m.
Family night, American Legion, 6-7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Fifth Sunday sing with gospel group PO-ANNA, Rondo Baptist Church, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Missouri Southern Court of Appeals in session, Meyer Recital Hall, 10-11:20 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
Lunch and learn, CMH Community Rooms, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Car show, Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center, 11 a.m.-2p.m.
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
