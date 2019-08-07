Wednesday, Aug. 7
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
NARFE meeting, Smith’s Restaurant in Collins, 11 a.m.
Polk County Republican Women, Brenda’s Cafe, noon
Hospice bereavement support group, CMH Home Care Services conference room, 2 p.m.
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Networking @ Noon, CMH community rooms, noon
Youth football signups, Fullerton Ball Fields, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12
Alzheimer's support group, Missouri Memory Center, 5 p.m.
Bolivar Woodcarvers meeting, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 6 p.m.
Southside Baptist Church revival, Southside Baptist Church, 7. p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 16
Blood drive, Pleasant Hope High School, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Parkinson’s support group, Butterfield Residential Care Center, 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
SYC benefit meal and auction, Bolivar First Assembly, 5:30 p.m.
CPR/AED class, Polk County Health Center, 6:30-9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 23
Dog Days of Summer Festival, CMHCF, 2-7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Polk County Artist Association, Art Sync Gallery, 10 a.m.
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Country Days, Bolivar square, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
