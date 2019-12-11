Wednesday, Dec. 11
- CMH Auxiliary collective goods and book sale, Community Room 3, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts UMC, 10 a.m.-noon
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
- Merry Christmas Worship Tour, SBU Mabee Chapel, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
- Steak night and Gray Country Band, Elks Lodge, dinner 6-8 p.m., band 8-11
- SBU winter bachelor degree commencement, Jane and Ken Meyer Wellness and Sports Center, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
- Cookies with Santa, Quarles Supply, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- SBU winter associate degree commencement, Jane and Ken Meyer Wellness and Sports Center, 10 a.m.
- DAV Auxiliary wrapping, Shoe Sensation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Pet photos with Santa, Polk County Humane Society, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Bolivar Christmas parade, 2 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15
- DAV Auxiliary wrapping, Shoe Sensation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
- Blood drive, Ozark Country Kitchen, 4-7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
- CMH Auxiliary shoe sale, Community Room 3, noon-6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
- CMH Auxiliary shoe sale, Community Room 3, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts UMC, 10 a.m.-noon
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
- DAV Auxiliary wrapping, Shoe Sensation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
