Wednesday, Dec. 4
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts UMC, 10 a.m.-noon
- Republican women meeting, Brenda’s Cafe, noon
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
- MFA annual meeting, Bolivar High School Commons, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
- Fish/taters meal and Lewis and Jeffries performance, Bolivar Elks Lodge, 6-11 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
- Cookies with Santa, Quarles Supply, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- DAV Auxiliary wrapping, Shoe Sensation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Pleasant Hope Christmas Parade, 1 p.m.
- The Christmas Village, Fair Play FBC, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8
- DAV Auxiliary wrapping, Shoe Sensation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- 40th annual Festival of Christmas, Mabee Chapel, 6 p.m.
- The Christmas Village, Fair Play FBC, 6-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
- VIP meeting, Bolivar Primary School, 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts UMC, 10 a.m.-noon
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
- Cookies with Santa, Quarles Supply, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- DAV Auxiliary wrapping, Shoe Sensation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Bolivar Christmas parade, 2 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15
- DAV Auxiliary wrapping, Shoe Sensation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts UMC, 10 a.m.-noon
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
- DAV Auxiliary wrapping, Shoe Sensation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
