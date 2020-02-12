Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Republican women’s club, Brenda’s Cafe, noon
- Blood drive, Southwest Baptist University, noon-6 p.m.
- Bereavement support group, CMH Home Care Services conference room, 113 E. Broadway Ave., 2 p.m.
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
- Networking @ Noon, CMH community rooms, noon
Friday, Feb. 14
- Valentine’s Day steak dinner, Fairview UMC, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
- DAR meeting and annual tea party, Open Hearts UMC, 1 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
- High school invitational choir concert, Pike Auditorium, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17
- GriefShare, Berean Baptist Church, 6:30-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
- Single moms support group, Morrisville UMC, 5 p.m.
- Hay course, Polk County Extension Center, 6:30-9 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20
- Family mental health support group, Polk County Health Center, 1:30-3 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
- Sew and Sew Quilt Guild, First Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. social time, 10 a.m. meeting
- Fish Fry, Knights of Columbus Hall, 5-7 p.m.
- ’80s-themed murder mystery, Polk County Library, 6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
- Spaghetti dinner, Open Hearts UMC, 5- 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24
- GriefShare, Berean Baptist Church, 6:30-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
- Ballot issue public hearing, Bolivar City Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Voting machine testing, Polk County Road & Bridge Complex, 9 a.m.
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
- Humansville fire meeting, Humansville City Hall, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
- Community Chili/ Soup Fest, Humansville Full Gospel Church, 4- 6 p.m.
Monday, March 2
- GriefShare, Berean Baptist Church, 6:30-8 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
- Job fair, Roy Blunt YMCA, 4 to 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
- PCCS benefit auction, The Complex, 5 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
