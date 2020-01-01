Tuesday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve

BH-FP office closes, noon

Dance, American Legion, 7 p.m.-midnight

Dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 8 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Jan. 1

New Year’s Day

BH-FP office closed

 

Saturday, Jan. 4

Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.

 

Thursday, Jan. 9

Networking @ Noon, CMH community rooms, noon

 

Saturday, Jan. 11

Retirement reception for Donald Babb, CMH Community Rooms, 4-7 p.m.

Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.

 

Monday, Jan. 13

Alzheimer's support group, Missouri Memory Center, 5 p.m.

Bolivar Woodcarvers meeting, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 6 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Bereavement support group, CMH Home Care Services conference room, 113 E. Broadway Ave., 2 p.m.

Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.

