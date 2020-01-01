Tuesday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve
BH-FP office closes, noon
Dance, American Legion, 7 p.m.-midnight
Dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
New Year’s Day
BH-FP office closed
Saturday, Jan. 4
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Networking @ Noon, CMH community rooms, noon
Saturday, Jan. 11
Retirement reception for Donald Babb, CMH Community Rooms, 4-7 p.m.
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 13
Alzheimer's support group, Missouri Memory Center, 5 p.m.
Bolivar Woodcarvers meeting, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Bereavement support group, CMH Home Care Services conference room, 113 E. Broadway Ave., 2 p.m.
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.