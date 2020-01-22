Wednesday, Jan. 22
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Family mental health support group, Polk County Health Center, 1:30-3 p.m.
- ’80s trivia night, Polk County Library, 6-7 p.m.
- Should I shoot?, Elite Gun & Pawn, 6-9 p.m.
- Pasta dinner benefit, Harvest Assembly, 6-8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
- AAPCO Pizza party, 220 W. Jackson St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
- Polk County Artist Association monthly meeting, Art Sync Gallery, 10 a.m.
- Chili cookoff, Sonrise Community Church, 5 p.m.
- Four Legs And Fur Animal Society fundraiser, McCarty Senior Center in Wheatland, 6-9 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26
- Laughter Sunday, Aldrich UMC, 9 a.m.
- Laughter Sunday, Morrisville UMC, 11 a.m.
- Fish fry for FP tornado victims, Shrine Building in Fair Play, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
- Single moms support group, Morrisville UMC, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
- Family night, American Legion Auxiliary, 6-7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
- Bolivar UMW supper, Bolivar UMC, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
- Single moms support group, Morrisville UMC, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
NARFE, Smith’s Restaurant in Collins, 11 a.m.
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
- Karaoke night, Polk County Library, 6-7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
Lunch and Learn, CMH Community Rooms, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Night to Shine, Bolivar Intermediate School, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9
- Organ at Prayer, Open Hearts UMC, 3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
- Alzheimer's support group, Missouri Memory Center, 5 p.m.
- Bolivar Woodcarvers meeting, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
- Single moms support group, Morrisville UMC, 5 p.m.
