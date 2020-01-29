Wednesday, Jan. 29
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
- Ribbon cutting and open house, Liberty Utilities at 2690 W. Broadway St. in Bolivar, 11 a.m.
- Family night, American Legion Auxiliary, 6-7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
- Bolivar UMW supper, Bolivar UMC, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Single moms support group, Morrisville UMC, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
- NARFE, Smith’s Restaurant in Collins, 11 a.m.
- Polk County Federation of Polk County Women's Club, Brenda’s Cafe, noon
- Bereavement support group, CMH Community Room 3, 2 p.m.
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
- Karaoke night, Polk County Library, 6-7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
- Lunch and Learn, CMH Community Rooms, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Dunnegan Rural Fire meeting, Dunnegan Community Building, 6 p.m.
- Night to Shine, Bolivar Intermediate School, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
- Casino trip, bus loads at DG parking lot on West Broadway, 7:30 a.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9
- Organ at Prayer, Open Hearts UMC, 3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
- Alzheimer's support group, Missouri Memory Center, 5 p.m.
- Bolivar Woodcarvers meeting, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
- Single moms support group, Morrisville UMC, 5 p.m.
