Wednesday, Nov. 20
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts UMC, 10 a.m.-noon
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
- Debate watch party, Springfield Ave Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21
- Polk County Retired Teachers meeting, Open Hearts UMC, 1 p.m.
- Wind Symphony and University Band concert, Pike Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
- CMH Auxiliary bake sale and tasting tea, CMH Community rooms 1 and 2, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Blood drive, Bolivar High School, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Bell ringing kickoff, Woods Supermarket, noon
Saturday, Nov. 23
- Hamburger and fries meal and Hard Living Band, Elks Lodge, 6-11 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
