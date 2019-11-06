Wednesday, Nov. 6
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
- NARFE, Smith’s Restaurant in Collins, 11 a.m.
- Polk County Republican Women, Brenda’s Cafe, noon
- Grief support group, CMH Home Care Services conference room, 2 p.m.
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 7
- Community Connections, CMH community room, 7:30 a.m.
- Senior Citizens Banquet and Fine Arts Night, Bolivar High School, 5 p.m.
- Presentation by Morris Westfall, Polk County Genealogical Society, 7 p.m.
- “Tartuffe,” Davis-Newport Theatre, 7 p.m.
- Pianist Joshua Pifer, Meyer Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
- Christmas Open House
- Elf hunt, Bolivar square, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Veterans assembly, Polk County Christian School, 9 a.m.
- Veterans breakfast and assembly, Halfway R-3, 8:30 a.m.
- Veterans reception and assembly, Humansville Schools, 9 a.m.
- Veterans assembly and lunch, Marion C. Early gym, 10 a.m.
- Veterans reception and assembly, Bolivar High School, 12:30 p.m.
- Veterans Day assembly, Pleasant Hope Elementary School, 2 p.m.
- Veterans Day assembly, Pleasant Hope High School, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
- “Facing the Giants,” Mt. Gilead UMC, 3 p.m.
- Patti Garretson benefit, Fairview United Methodist Church, 5-7 p.m.
- S’more night, Bolivar City Fire Department, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Fish fry, Knights of Columbus Hall, 5-7 p.m.
- “Tartuffe,” Davis-Newport Theatre, 7 p.m.
- “The Music Man,” Bolivar High School auditorium, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
- Christmas Open House
- Morrisville FFA Turkey Shoot, MCE baseball field, 9 a.m.
- Harvest Holiday House, Harvest Assembly, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- KLIFE Sweet Impact Auction banquet, McClelland Dining Hall, 5:30 p.m.
- “The Music Man,” Bolivar High School auditorium, 7 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
- “Tartuffe,” Davis-Newport Theatre, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 10
- “The Music Man,” Bolivar High School auditorium, 2 p.m.
