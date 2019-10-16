Wednesday, Oct. 16
- CMH Auxiliary linens sale, CMH Community Room 3, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
- Polka Dot Pig BBQ food truck, BTC parking lot, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Parkinson’s support group, Butterfield Residential Care Center, 3 p.m.
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
- Supreme Court Judge Patricia Breckenridge, McClelland Dining Hall, 7-8 p.m.
- Tim Todd special services, First Assembly of God Bolivar, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
- CMH Auxiliary linens sale, CMH Community Room 3, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
- SBU concert series presents Susan Ruggiero-Mezzadri, Meyer Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
- Sew and Sew Quilt Guild, First Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. social time, 10 a.m. meeting
- Warehouse auction, Community Outreach Ministries, 10 a.m.
- Open house, Polk County House of Hope, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Fish fry and karaoke, American Legion, 5-7 p.m.
- "Fall Thymed" Art Show, Art Sync Gallery, 6-8 p.m.
- Steve Moehler Band, Bolivar Elks Lodge, 7-11 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
- Kiwanis Pancake fry, Bolivar square, 6 a.m.-noon
- SBU Homecoming parade, 10 a.m.
- DAR, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 1 p.m.
- Town hall on Bolivar tax reallocation ballot issue, City Hall, 5 p.m.
- Patti Hill Garretson fundraiser, Bolivar Elks Lodge, 5 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
- Revival begins, Bismont Missionary Baptist Church, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
- London Calling food truck, BTC parking lot, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
- Family mental health support group, Polk County Health Center, 1:30-3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
- S’more night, Bolivar City Fire Department, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Fish Fry Benefit, Knights of Columbus Hall, 5-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.