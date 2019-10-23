Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
- Family mental health support group, Polk County Health Center, 1:30-3 p.m.
- “All HallowsThanksmas,” Walnut Street Theater, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
- Halloween daytime playtime, Cheers Elite Spirit Gym, 9:30-11 a.m.
- S’more night, Bolivar City Fire Department, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Fish Fry Benefit, Knights of Columbus Hall, 5-7 p.m.
- Lewis S. Jeffrey and pork tenderloin dinner, Bolivar Elks Lodge, dinner 6-8 p.m., Jeffrey 8-11 p.m.
- Sixth Man Club’s Meet the Player, SBU Mellers Dining Commons, 6 p.m.
- Clay Self and Friends, Rocking R Event Center, 6 p.m.
- “All HallowsThanksmas,” Walnut Street Theater, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
- Polk County Artist Association meeting, Art Sync Gallery, 10 a.m.
- BPD drug take back, Walmart parking lot, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Taste of Bolivar, Bolivar High School, 4-8 p.m.
- Fall block party, Open Hearts-Bolivar United Methodist Church 4-6 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
- Halloween Fun Show, Brighton Saddle Club, starts at 3 p.m.
- Halloween at the park, Pleasant Hope City Park, 6:30 p.m.
- Halloween party, Silo Ridge Country Club, 5-11 p.m.
- Haunted house, Center Stage Dance Academy, 6-10 p.m.
- “All HallowsThanksmas,” Walnut Street Theater, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
- “All HallowsThanksmas,” Walnut Street Theater, 2 p.m.
