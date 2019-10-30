Wednesday, Oct. 30
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
- Haunted house, Center Stage Dance Academy, 5-9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31
- Community event, Grant Manor in Morrisville, 5:30 p.m.
- Kiwanis costume contest, Bolivar square, 6 p.m.
- Sweets and treats, Bolivar First Baptist Church, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Haunted House, Center Stage Dance Academy, 5-9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
- Charlie Mon Karaoke, Bolivar Elks Lodge, 7-11 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
- Downstream Casino fundraiser trip, bus departs from Dollar General at 1805 W. Broadway, 8 a.m.
- Bazaar and chicken noodle lunch, Zion Lutheran Church, bazaar 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and lunch 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- The Rise Sports Ministry benefit, Sonrise Community Church, 5 p.m.
- Brighton Saddle Club awards banquet & election, Smith’s Restaurant, begins at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
- Election Day
Wednesday, Nov. 6
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
- NARFE, Smith’s Restaurant in Collins, 11 a.m.
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 7
- Senior Citizens Banquet and Fine Arts Night, Bolivar High School, 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
- Veterans assembly, Polk County Christian School, 9 a.m.
- Veterans breakfast and assembly, Halfway R-3, 8:30 a.m.
- Veterans reception and assembly, Humansville Schools, 9 a.m.
- Veterans assembly and lunch, Marion C. Early gym, 10 a.m.
- Veterans reception and assembly, Bolivar High School, 12:30 p.m.
- Patti Garretson benefit, Fairview United Methodist Church, 5-7 p.m.
- S’more night, Bolivar City Fire Department, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
- KLIFE Sweet Impact Auction banquet, McClelland Dining Hall, 5:30 p.m.
