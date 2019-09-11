Wednesday, Sept. 11
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Hope Town Hall
Life Church, 5:30-7:00 p.m.
Polk Co. Cattlemen’s meeting, Rocking R Auction barn, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Annual Stockton Lake Cleanup Cedar Cap Shelter, 8 a.m.
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Team sorting, Brighton Saddle Club, 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
Griefshare, Berean Baptist Church, 6:30-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Parkinson’s support group, Butterfield Residential Care Center, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Blood drive, Humansville High School, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Fair Play Cruise In, Burn Out across from Dollar General, 3 p.m.
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 23
Griefshare, Berean Baptist Church, 6:30-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Hope Town Hall
Polk County Library, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
CMH Bridges and Dominoes Luncheon, CMH Community Rooms, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Car show, Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center, 11 a.m.-2p.m.
Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Burgundy Ball, Oasis Hotel & Convention Center, 6 p.m.
