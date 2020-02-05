Bolivar City Planning and Zoning Administrator Sydney Allen will provide a program on the upcoming 2020 census and its importance to Polk County at the Polk County Community Connections this week.
The event includes free breakfast and begins at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Citizens Memorial Hospital, 1550 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar.
Allen serves on the local census committee, along with other representatives from across Polk County.
The meeting lasts 60 to 90 minutes, but those attending may leave as needed in order to get to work or school.
Community Connections is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization.
For more information, call 26-4118 or email info@bolivarchamber.com.
