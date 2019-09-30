Jaime Boltz, Polk County House of Hope volunteer coordinator, will present a program on domestic violence in Polk County at the upcoming Thursday, Oct. 3, Community Connections meeting.
According to a news release, Boltz will provide current regional, local and organizational statistics on domestic violence incidents, as well as updated prevention, support and outreach efforts to address domestic violence.
“We’ll also talk about what domestic violence is and how to recognize signs of abuse,” Boltz said in the release.
The free breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. in the community rooms at Citizens Memorial Hospital, 1500 N. Oakland, Bolivar. The meeting is open to the public.
The meeting lasts 60 to 90 minutes, but those attending may leave as needed in order to get to work or school. Those attending are encouraged to bring materials and information about their business, school, organization, agency or church to share with others.
Community Connections is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization supported by a coalition of volunteers, churches, businesses, agencies, educators and health care providers from throughout Polk County.
Community Connections partners with these coalition members to help improve the overall mental, physical, spiritual, social, educational and economic health of Polk County families. Charitable donations are tax-deductible.
For more information, call 326-4118 or email info@bolivarchamber.com.
